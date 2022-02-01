CAL FIRE engine involved in crash in Madera County, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A CAL FIRE engine was involved in a car crash in Madera County Monday night.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened near Road 36 and Avenue 13.

Officers say the driver of a white car was unresponsive and airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center.

Two firefighters were inside the engine at the time of the crash and are expected to be okay.

Officers say the driver of the white car is suspected of driving under the influence and believe they were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

It is not known what led to the crash at this time.
