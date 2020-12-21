Society

CAL FIRE crews in Fresno County showing holiday spirit

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE crews in Fresno County are decorating their stations to help spread the holiday cheer.

Officials say it's been a tough year for everyone and crews have had it hard with an already busy fire season, the Creek Fire and the COVID-19 pandemic.

They say it was important for the crews to take the time to showcase their holiday spirit.

"We have decorated in the past but this year is a little extra special," says Seth Brown. "The firefighters have been working hard this year, they're a little bit rundown but they're pushing through and the thought of Christmas and the holiday season coming up is really special to them. They really wanted to decorate and fill that holiday spirit.

Officials say all they hope for is if they can make someone who sees their decorations smile, then it's all worth it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnochristmascal fire
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Show More
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Having trouble registering for COVID-19 vaccine? Fresno County to set up 1-800 number
More TOP STORIES News