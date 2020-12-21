CAL FIRE crews in Fresno County showing holiday spirit

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE crews in Fresno County are decorating their stations to help spread the holiday cheer.Officials say it's been a tough year for everyone and crews have had it hard with an already busy fire season, the Creek Fire and the COVID-19 pandemic.They say it was important for the crews to take the time to showcase their holiday spirit."We have decorated in the past but this year is a little extra special," says Seth Brown. "The firefighters have been working hard this year, they're a little bit rundown but they're pushing through and the thought of Christmas and the holiday season coming up is really special to them. They really wanted to decorate and fill that holiday spirit.Officials say all they hope for is if they can make someone who sees their decorations smile, then it's all worth it.