Man who spent half his adult life in prison graduates with honors from California university

Joseph Valadez is currently awaiting acceptance to the master's program in social work at the university.
LONG BEACH, Calif. -- A man who spent half of his adult life in prison has graduated from Cal State Long Beach.

In a Facebook post, Joseph Valadez says he finished his last two semesters on the "President's Honor List" for getting straight A's.

He also made the Dean's List, graduating with a 3.67 GPA.

"There's a misconception about guys like me that I want to break. If I can do it, anyone can," said Valadez.


He's currently awaiting acceptance to the master's program in social work at the university.

