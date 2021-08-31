Video shows cars gridlocked for miles as people try to flee South Lake Tahoe

Deputies from the Madera County Sheriff's Office helped with evacuation efforts Monday afternoon.
Video taken by Madera County Reserve Deputy Rich captured vehicles gridlocked in the traffic as drivers tried to escape the area.
The line of cars went on for miles as a smoky sky hovered over them.
The Caldor Fire has burned more than 186,000 acres and is 15% contained, officials said.
The Madera County Sheriff's Office said its deputies would continue to aid the community of El Dorado County as the wildfire continues to grow.