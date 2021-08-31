California wildfires

Video shows cars gridlocked for miles as people try to flee South Lake Tahoe

The line of cars went on for miles as a smoky sky hovered over them.
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows cars gridlocked for miles as people try to flee South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of people fled South Lake Tahoe as the fast-moving Caldor Fire creeps toward the resort city.

Deputies from the Madera County Sheriff's Office helped with evacuation efforts Monday afternoon.

Video taken by Madera County Reserve Deputy Rich captured vehicles gridlocked in the traffic as drivers tried to escape the area.

The line of cars went on for miles as a smoky sky hovered over them.

RELATED: Thousands evacuate South Lake Tahoe as Caldor Fire moves into basin
EMBED More News Videos

Thousands of people rushed to get out of South Lake Tahoe as the entire tourist resort city came under evacuation orders.



The Caldor Fire has burned more than 186,000 acres and is 15% contained, officials said.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office said its deputies would continue to aid the community of El Dorado County as the wildfire continues to grow.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake tahoemadera countycalifornia wildfiresevacuationlake tahoefirewildfire
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES
New evacuations ordered due to KNP Complex wildfires
Valley air quality to remain unhealthy through at least Thursday
Ash falling from Visalia skies as hazardous air fills South Valley
Persistent unhealthy air could impact more than your lungs
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Show More
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News