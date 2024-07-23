Evacuation warnings and orders lifted as wildfire burns in Madera County

A new wildfire burning in Madera County has prompted evacuation warnings.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews braved the triple digit temperatures while fighting a wildfire in Madera County on Tuesday.

The fast moving flames forced evacuations near O'Neals, which have all since been downgraded to advisories.

The Circle Fire burned at least 46 acres after sparking along Road 200 and Circle J Ranch around 1 pm.

CAL FIRE's website shows the fire destroyed at least one building.

At last update, containment on the fire remains at 30%.

The air attack began quickly with planes dropping retardant and helicopters dousing the flames with water.

Firefighters are also on the ground, working to protect homes and create containment lines.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says the rapid threat that came from this fire is yet another reminder to be prepared.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Residents are urged to visit MaderaAware for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.