Health & Fitness

California LatinX artists help spread COVID info through their art forms

By
EMBED <>More Videos

CA LatinX artists help spread COVID info through their art forms

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A statewide effort is working to reach out to communities from a cultural perspective, sharing information about COVID and the value of vaccination.

"Really, I think what each of the artists is doing is they are picking a form that is their culture, their community, their language, and they are calling their communities into action," said Alliance for California Traditional Arts Executive Director Amy Kitchener.

Whether it's with a song, a dance, or a poem, people connect differently with their culture and traditions. Within the LatinX community, diversity is endless, and The Alliance for California Traditional Arts focused on a few that don't usually get the spotlight.

"One of our songs is in Miztec language and specifically speaking to the Mizteco community in California," said Kitchener.

In March, the organization received a grant to produce and distribute music, poetry and plays through the project ACTAvando Contra Covid, activating public health through the traditional arts.

They were created by four San Joaquin Valley artists, each piece with a special target but a common goal.

"We are trying to get the word out around harm reduction against COVID-19 and also really focusing on the most marginalized communities and ones that have been disproportionally affected by the pandemic," said Kitchener.

The message has been loud and clear for the last few months through radio segments, live performances, and events, hitting home for many.

As of last week, these videos about getting vaccinated were also released for all to see at any time.

Kitchener says with the Delta variant spreading, it's important to continue with these efforts in hopes that more people will decide to get vaccinated.

"Everyone really wants to expand this works and it's really about love and care," he said.

You can check out the videos here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessartlatinalatinocaliforniacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
Show More
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
More TOP STORIES News