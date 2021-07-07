California LatinX artists help spread COVID info through their art forms

"Really, I think what each of the artists is doing is they are picking a form that is their culture, their community, their language, and they are calling their communities into action," said Alliance for California Traditional Arts Executive Director Amy Kitchener.
Whether it's with a song, a dance, or a poem, people connect differently with their culture and traditions. Within the LatinX community, diversity is endless, and The Alliance for California Traditional Arts focused on a few that don't usually get the spotlight.
"One of our songs is in Miztec language and specifically speaking to the Mizteco community in California," said Kitchener.
In March, the organization received a grant to produce and distribute music, poetry and plays through the project ACTAvando Contra Covid, activating public health through the traditional arts.
They were created by four San Joaquin Valley artists, each piece with a special target but a common goal.
"We are trying to get the word out around harm reduction against COVID-19 and also really focusing on the most marginalized communities and ones that have been disproportionally affected by the pandemic," said Kitchener.
The message has been loud and clear for the last few months through radio segments, live performances, and events, hitting home for many.
As of last week, these videos about getting vaccinated were also released for all to see at any time.
Kitchener says with the Delta variant spreading, it's important to continue with these efforts in hopes that more people will decide to get vaccinated.
"Everyone really wants to expand this works and it's really about love and care," he said.
You can check out the videos here.