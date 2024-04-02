California bill would give workers the right to ignore after-hours calls from bosses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A California bill would give employees the "right to disconnect" when they leave the office.

Assemblymember Matt Haney of San Francisco on Monday introduced Assembly Bill 2751, which would let employees ignore calls and texts from employers after work hours.

The bill mandates employers to clearly outline working hours and guarantees workers uninterrupted personal and family time outside of those hours.

California would be the first state to implement a "right to disconnect" law. It would apply to public and private employers.

Exceptions include emergencies or scheduling purposes.