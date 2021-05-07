California man hikes miles to save son who suffered stroke while backpacking

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10572526" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A good Samaritan stepped in and made a brave rescue -- by "immediately" jumping over the guardrail and into the bay, saving the infant.

Doorbell camera video shows young Max trying to move a 90-pound package from his front step when the box tips over, trapping him underneath.

A man walked several miles to find help for his son, who suffered a stroke while hiking in Northern California.Brian Lee and his dad David were on a backpacking trip about two weeks ago.When they set up camp, Brian felt a tingling in his arm and lips and began sweating a lot.David said he recognized his son's symptoms as a sign of a stroke and jumped into action.He got Brian in a tent and then had to walk ten miles before he could call 911 for help."When I set out to leave him there, I did spend a few minutes thinking, is it better for me to stay, or is it better for me to go? I'm leaving him without anybody here. That was a really frightening decision," David said.He left Brian with a strobe light to show his location to rescuers.Brian was rescued the next morning and taken to a nearby hospital. He is expected to fully recover.