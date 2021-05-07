California man hikes miles to save son who suffered stroke while backpacking

Brian Lee and his dad David were on a backpacking trip about two weeks ago.
When they set up camp, Brian felt a tingling in his arm and lips and began sweating a lot.
David said he recognized his son's symptoms as a sign of a stroke and jumped into action.
He got Brian in a tent and then had to walk ten miles before he could call 911 for help.
"When I set out to leave him there, I did spend a few minutes thinking, is it better for me to stay, or is it better for me to go? I'm leaving him without anybody here. That was a really frightening decision," David said.
He left Brian with a strobe light to show his location to rescuers.
Brian was rescued the next morning and taken to a nearby hospital. He is expected to fully recover.
