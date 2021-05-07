society

California man hikes miles to save son who suffered stroke while backpacking

EMBED <>More Videos

California man hikes miles to find help for son who suffered stroke while backpacking

A man walked several miles to find help for his son, who suffered a stroke while hiking in Northern California.

Brian Lee and his dad David were on a backpacking trip about two weeks ago.

When they set up camp, Brian felt a tingling in his arm and lips and began sweating a lot.

David said he recognized his son's symptoms as a sign of a stroke and jumped into action.

He got Brian in a tent and then had to walk ten miles before he could call 911 for help.

"When I set out to leave him there, I did spend a few minutes thinking, is it better for me to stay, or is it better for me to go? I'm leaving him without anybody here. That was a really frightening decision," David said.

He left Brian with a strobe light to show his location to rescuers.

Brian was rescued the next morning and taken to a nearby hospital. He is expected to fully recover.

RELATED: Good Samaritan jumps into water, saves infant who fell out of a car in Maryland
EMBED More News Videos

A good Samaritan stepped in and made a brave rescue -- by "immediately" jumping over the guardrail and into the bay, saving the infant.



RELATED: UPS driver named Angel saves boy trapped under 90-pound box in Illinois
EMBED More News Videos

Doorbell camera video shows young Max trying to move a 90-pound package from his front step when the box tips over, trapping him underneath.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniahealthsocietystrokehiking
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Biden is first president to mark Indigenous Peoples' Day
Action News Morning Update
Fresno State hosting discussion to destigmatize tattoo culture
Fresno State's president embraces Hispanic culture
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News