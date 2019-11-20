fedex

Southern California couple blames FedEx driver for the death of their dog

VENICE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Southern California couple is blaming a FedEx driver for the death of their dog after one of the delivery drivers crushed their tiny Yorkie with a package.

As Christmas nears, Keiko Napier and Mitchell Galin were excited about receiving several packages at their home. However, they say during one of those deliveries a FedEx driver carelessly threw a box over their fence, which landed on their four-pound dog, Cooper.

They rushed her to the vet, but the injuries to her lungs and liver were so severe she had to be euthanized.

The devastated couple is now demanding that FedEx makes changes to its delivery policies.

FedEx released a statement following the dog's death saying they are now working with everyone involved and will take appropriate action based on the outcome of their investigation.
