California warns farmers of possible water cutoffs due to drought

State officials are warning about possible water cutoffs due to the ongoing drought.
California's Water Resources Control Board notified 6,600 farmers on Tuesday. Local farmers say the warning of the shutoff could lead to a catastrophe.
Dry conditions have already cut off federal and state irrigation supplies.
"If you have orchards or vineyards and you're told to cut back your water, cut off your water, you're essentially killing that orchard and that vineyard," said Bruce Blodgett with the San Joaquin Farm Bureau.
A number of farmers have acres of land that will not be used.
Smaller operations may have no choice but to shut down, which could lead to layoffs and a loss of revenue for county governments.
The state says cutoffs may continue until winter rains come.
In the meantime, farmers will try to mitigate potential devastation by recycling water.
