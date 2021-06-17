drought

Western US experiencing unrelenting drought, worst in region in 20 years

Vast swaths of the West are experiencing a historic and unrelenting drought, the worst in the region in at least 20 years.
EMBED <>More Videos

Western US experiencing unrelenting drought, worst in region in 20 years

Vast swaths of the West are experiencing a historic and unrelenting drought, the worst in the region in at least 20 years.

Climate change is playing a key role in these compounding crises: Drought and extreme heat are fueling wildfires; reduced snowpack and the lack of substantial precipitation are exacerbating water demands for millions of people, as well as agriculture, ecosystems and deteriorating infrastructure.

In addition to mandatory water restrictions already in place, even stricter cuts are looming amid the drought in some states as water levels plummet along the Colorado River.

Current drought


More than 25 percent of the West is in an exceptional drought, which is the most severe category used by the US Drought Monitor.

The West has already experienced one significant heat wave this summer, with more expected in coming months. Scientists say drought and heat are part of a vicious climate-change feedback loop: hot weather leads to drought, drought leads to hot weather and so on.

"Climate change is loading the weather dice against us," Katharine Hayhoe, a climate researcher and the chief scientist for the Nature Conservancy, told CNN. "We always have a chance of extreme heat, particularly in the summer: but as the world warms, we see that summer heatwaves are coming earlier, lasting longer, and are becoming hotter and more intense."

As the planet warms, drought and extreme heat will also fuel deadly wildfires. Multiple studies have linked rising carbon dioxide emissions and high temperatures to increased acreage of burning across the West, particularly in California.

RELATED: Parts of Central CA in 'exceptional drought' as dry conditions worsen

Rainfall outlook


The West experienced extremely low rain and snowfall over the past year, compounded by drastically high temperatures. Less rain and increasing heat waves have led directly to drought conditions and water shortages.

As climate change accelerates and winter temperatures increase, snowfall will decrease. High-elevation snowpack serves as a natural reservoir that eases drought, storing water through the winter months and slowly releasing it through the spring melting season.

RELATED: Local farmers seeing decreased water supply due to drought
EMBED More News Videos

The water normally flows to farms through September but because of the drought conditions, this year's deliveries will last only through June.



Stream and river flow



Streamflow, a measure of how much water is carried by rivers and streams, is another significant indicator of drought and its impact.

As drought conditions have worsened in 2021, hundreds of stream and river locations are experiencing below-average flow. More than 50 percent of the western monitoring stations reported lighter-than-usual flows.

Changes in streamflow affect the water supply for our own municipal use, crop irrigation and power generation.

RELATED: Lake Mead at Hoover Dam reaches lowest water level since its creation

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniaheatweatheru.s. & worldcalifornia waterdroughtheat wave
DROUGHT
CA regulators warn of possible mandatory water restrictions
California struggles to conserve water amid historic drought
Fresno has seen 62 days of triple-digit temps so far in 2021
California drought: Water curtailments for farmers begin
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News