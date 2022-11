Adam Gray holds early lead over John Duarte for 13th Congressional District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Democrat Adam Gray and Republican John Durate are fighting for California's 13th Congressional District.

The 13th district, which was redrawn following the 2020 census, now includes parts of Fresno, Madera, Merced, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.

Just a day before the elections, Gov. Gavin Newsom visited one of Gray's classes at UC Merced with Political Science students.

Gray is a Merced native. Duarte is a farmer and businessman.