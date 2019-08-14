Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history

The death toll in Northern California's Camp Fire reached historic levels after the blaze devastated Butte County in November 2018.
The fire has killed 86 people, the most in a single blaze in state history, and at one point left nearly 500 people unaccounted for.
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Butte County, California
The next deadliest California wildfire, which killed 29 people, was the Griffith Park Fire in Los Angeles County more than 80 years ago.
Here are the deadliest wildfires in California history, according to statistics compiled by CalFire as of August 2019.
1. CAMP FIRE - (Butte County), November 2018
Deaths: 86
Structures destroyed: 18,804
Acres burned: 153,336
RELATED: Camp Fire is now most destructive wildfire in California history
2. GRIFFITH PARK - (Los Angeles County), October 1933
Deaths: 29
Structures destroyed: 0
Acres burned: 47
3. TUNNEL FIRE - Oakland Hills (Alameda County), October 1991
Deaths: 25
Structures destroyed: 2,900
Acres burned: 1,600
4. TUBBS (Napa and Sonoma counties), October 2017
Deaths: 22
Structures destroyed: 5,643
Acres burned: 36,807
5. CEDAR FIRE (San Diego County), October 2003
Deaths: 15
Structures destroyed: 2,820
Acres burned: 273,246
6. RATTLESNAKE (Glenn County), July 1953
Deaths: 15
Structures destroyed: 0
Acres burned: 1,340
7. LOOP (Los Angeles County), November 1966
Deaths: 12
Structures destroyed: 0
Acres burned: 2,028
8. HAUSER CREEK (San Diego County), October 1943
Deaths: 11
Structures destroyed: 0
Acres burned: 13,145
9. INAJA (San Diego County), November 1956
Deaths: 11
Structures destroyed: 0
Acres burned: 43,904
10. IRON ALPS COMPLEX (Trinity County), August 2008
Deaths: 10
Structures destroyed: 10
Acres burned: 105,855