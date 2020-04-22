Gov. Newsom to give update on when California's stay-at-home order can be modified

The executive order to shelter-in-place was issued on March 19, but the order did not specify a set end date.
The governor plans to provide additional details on the state's six-part plan for recovery, specifically the first phase of the incremental process, which includes testing and tracing.
Newsom said the six key indicators the state will look at are:
On Tuesday, California saw a 7.4% jump in COVID-19 cases compared to Monday. The spike was larger than the rate of spread the state has seen recently.
Newsom has said any rollback of restrictions may be reversed if the virus started to spread rapidly, but it's unclear if Tuesday's jump in cases would affect Wednesday's announcement.
Action News will stream the governor's update here and on Facebook at 12 p.m.
