Gov. Newsom to give update on when California's stay-at-home order can be modified

Monitor communities through testing, contact tracing, isolating and supporting those who are positive or exposed

Prevent infection in people who are at risk for more severe COVID-19

Ability of the hospital and health systems to handle surges

Ability to develop therapeutics

Ability for businesses, schools and child care facilities to support physical distancing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to give an update on when the state will modify the current stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 crisis.The executive order to shelter-in-place was issued on March 19, but the order did not specify a set end date.The governor plans to provide additional details on the state's six-part plan for recovery, specifically the first phase of the incremental process, which includes testing and tracing.Newsom said thethe state will look at are:On Tuesday, California saw a 7.4% jump in COVID-19 cases compared to Monday. The spike was larger than the rate of spread the state has seen recently.Newsom has said any rollback of restrictions may be reversed if the virus started to spread rapidly, but it's unclear if Tuesday's jump in cases would affect Wednesday's announcement.