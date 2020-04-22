Coronavirus California

Gov. Newsom to give update on when California's stay-at-home order can be modified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to give an update on when the state will modify the current stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The executive order to shelter-in-place was issued on March 19, but the order did not specify a set end date.

RELATED: Coronavirus California: Updates on state's response to COVID-19 pandemic

The governor plans to provide additional details on the state's six-part plan for recovery, specifically the first phase of the incremental process, which includes testing and tracing.

Newsom said the six key indicators the state will look at are:

  • Monitor communities through testing, contact tracing, isolating and supporting those who are positive or exposed

  • Prevent infection in people who are at risk for more severe COVID-19


  • Ability of the hospital and health systems to handle surges

  • Ability to develop therapeutics

  • Ability for businesses, schools and child care facilities to support physical distancing

    • RELATED: Gov. Newsom lays framework for state to follow before stay-at-home order is modified

    On Tuesday, California saw a 7.4% jump in COVID-19 cases compared to Monday. The spike was larger than the rate of spread the state has seen recently.

    Newsom has said any rollback of restrictions may be reversed if the virus started to spread rapidly, but it's unclear if Tuesday's jump in cases would affect Wednesday's announcement.

    Action News will stream the governor's update here and on Facebook at 12 p.m.

    RELATED: How close was CA to becoming a New York level crisis

    For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnessgavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemic
    Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    RELATED
    Coronavirus herd immunity in California? Doctor explains lack of evidence
    Report: COVID-19 may have been spreading in Bay Area since December
    Video shows more than 150 at illegal SF nightclub amid COVID-19 crisis
    Coronavirus stimulus payments to be received starting Wed.
    CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
    Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
    COVID-19 deaths in NorCal were earliest in US, new test shows
    FAT to receive nearly $13 million due to COVID-19 pandemic
    Merced County Sheriff and pastor find common ground after citation
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Police: Man shot twice in face while driving to get food in east central Fresno
    Central California coronavirus cases
    COVID-19 deaths in NorCal were earliest in US, new test shows
    Authorities investigating child's death in Lindsay
    Central Fresno supermarket owner thinks graffiti on walls is linked to argument
    CDC head warns of 2nd COVID-19 wave that could be worse
    As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
    Show More
    Congress set to pass $483B virus aid as Trump eyes next deal
    3.7-magnitude quake hits Los Angeles area
    Police investigating death of man who had gunshot wound after car crash in central Fresno
    Iran's Guard says it launched satellite amid US tensions
    Fear factor high for farm community as President Trump announces immigration ban
    More TOP STORIES News