SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom is making a surprise trip to Israel ahead of a previously announced trip to China.

The Governor tweeted just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday he will be meeting with those impacted by the terrorist attacks and will offer California's support.

Newsom was heading to Hong Kong through New York for personal and political events and made the change to stop in Israel.

He is set to land Friday morning.