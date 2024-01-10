Valley medical facilities prepare for Medi-Cal expansion to undocumented immigrants

At the start of the new year, California began offering health insurance to undocumented immigrants.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Medical facilities across the Valley are preparing to serve more patients.

"It has the potential of being a game changer for the overall health and quality of life for patients in the community and their families," said Greg Williams, chief medical officer of United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley.

UHC more than 100 communities in Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Kern counties.

According to Williams, around 5,600 of its current patients now have access to comprehensive health insurance.

"It's really challenging to get into care, especially if you do not have health insurance," he said.

Previously, undocumented immigrants in California were only allowed to get emergency or pregnancy-related services under Medi-Cal -- as long as they met eligibility requirements.

Now, undocumented immigrants, between the ages 26 and 49, are eligible for full Medi-Cal benefits. This includes doctor visits, prescribed medications, vaccines, mental health care, vision care and dental care.

This expanded healthcare coverage hasn't come without criticism. Those against it said it would be felt in the wallet of taxpayers.

However, Williams said these types of preventative care services are crucial for everyone and can prevent even costlier medical services.

"Once you're in the late stages of disease, you can end up with a higher risk of having to go to the hospital and being hospitalized, needing dialysis, needing transplants, needing preventable surgeries because a chronic medical problem wasn't addressed in a timely manner," Williams explained.

United Health Centers has been reaching out to eligible patients.

"We're actually making appointments with those patients to get them in. Now, of course, it's important that we get the word out as well," said Chief Administrative Officer Miguel Rodriguez.

Fresno County Department of Social Services is also raising awareness about the healthcare expansion. Those eligible just need to meet the household income requirements and can apply online, on the phone or in person.

"Applying for or receiving medical benefits will not affect your ability to become a legal permanent resident," said division chief Miray Jackson.

Information about eligibility or the application process can be found online or by calling 559-600-1377.

