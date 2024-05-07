CHSU College of Osteopathic Medicine earns seven-year Accreditation

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Health Sciences University announced that its College of Osteopathic Medicine has been granted a seven-year Accreditation.

The Clovis campus has been working toward full accreditation since opening in 2020.

Megan Fedeli, part of the inaugural graduating class, will walk across the graduation stage in two weeks -- with a doctorate in osteopathic medicine.

She didn't think it was possible.

"When I was younger, I was a single mother," she shared. "I was homeless for a while, and so I know what it's like to struggle and feel like you're not going to accomplish the things that maybe you thought you were going to."

After graduation, Fedeli will head to the University of Michigan Health to complete her residency.

She points her success to hard work, plus the knowledge and support she gained at the College of Osteopathic Medicine.

"The first two years of medical school -- typically is a lot of classroom work with some laboratory sessions in the afternoon," said Dean John Graneto. "Then the second two years of medical school is mostly out in clinical rotations at doctor's offices and hospitals."

According to the dean, the college has seen a lot of success in the past four years.

"Accreditation was just one of the trio of successes we had this spring. One of those was also our successful residency match rate, where all of our students who graduated have matched into a residency program to start in July," he said. "Our third piece of that trio of successes is our graduation coming up here on May 19."

Fedeli is one of 65 students part of the inaugural graduating class. Her goal is to finish her residency and come back to the Central Valley.

CHSU hopes to play a part in helping solve the region's healthcare shortage.

