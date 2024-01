Highway 168 between Shaver and Huntington Lake reopens, chains needed

The California Highway Patrol says Highway 168 between Shaver and Huntington Lake is closed due to multiple vehicles stuck in the snow.

The California Highway Patrol says Highway 168 between Shaver and Huntington Lake is closed due to multiple vehicles stuck in the snow.

The California Highway Patrol says Highway 168 between Shaver and Huntington Lake is closed due to multiple vehicles stuck in the snow.

The California Highway Patrol says Highway 168 between Shaver and Huntington Lake is closed due to multiple vehicles stuck in the snow.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Highway 168 between Shaver and Huntington Lake has reopened after multiple vehicles were stuck in the snow.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.

The California Highway Patrol originally announced the closure at 7 p.m. Saturday on X, previously known as Twitter.

By 8:30 p.m., the CHP said 30 or more vehicles were freed and escorts downhill from China Peak had begun.

Tire chains are now mandatory for travelers heading up Highway 168.