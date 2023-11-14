WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Semi-truck crashes into parked Big Rig in Fresno County

ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Tuesday, November 14, 2023 2:56PM
Semi-truck crashes into parked Big Rig in Fresno County
EMBED <>More Videos

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi-truck in Fresno County.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi-truck in Fresno County.

The crash happened after one this morning on northbound Highway 99 near Chestnut Avenue.

There, the semi-truck collided with a parked big rig at the Fresno Truck Center.

The video shows the driver crashed through the business fence, but did not reach the building.

The semi's trailer was carrying watermelons, which did not spill onto the road or anywhere in the area.

No one was injured.

Since the semi crashed off the roadway, it did not affect any oncoming traffic.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW