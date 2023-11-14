The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi-truck in Fresno County.

Semi-truck crashes into parked Big Rig in Fresno County

The crash happened after one this morning on northbound Highway 99 near Chestnut Avenue.

There, the semi-truck collided with a parked big rig at the Fresno Truck Center.

The video shows the driver crashed through the business fence, but did not reach the building.

The semi's trailer was carrying watermelons, which did not spill onto the road or anywhere in the area.

No one was injured.

Since the semi crashed off the roadway, it did not affect any oncoming traffic.