Temporary safety measures in place after deadly crashes on Avenue 12 in Madera County

Madera County is getting the green light to increase safety on Avenue 12.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Temporary safety measures are now in place on a road that's been the site of several deadly crashes in Madera County.

In addition to the temporary traffic signal on Avenue 12 near Riverstone Boulevard, there are new delineators near Road 40 to prevent people from making dangerous turns.

The California Highway Patrol says since 2021, there have been 10 deadly crashes on Avenue 12.

The most recent happened just last month when a collision between a car and a big rig left Brittany Robbins dead.

Another accident that happened two years ago left Christina McWethy in a wheelchair and changed her life forever.

She took a drive down the same road on Thursday and believes the current fixes will make a difference.

"I think it will help. Because as I was driving it I was thinking, 'Man my accident probably wouldn't have happened,'" explained McWethy.

"I mean a car can go through the delineators if they really wanted to, but I think your vision is kind of like, it's a wall."

Craig Wiley manages several farms in the area and has witnessed a number of crashes.

He believes increased traffic in the area, along with people speeding, has contributed to recent wrecks, and also thinks the current changes are positive.

"It is going to, I think it's going to slow down the accidents nearby the Riverstone development, I think it's going to help," said Wiley.

The CHP says it has focused on enforcement for this area as well.

"We had a task force with our commercial units throughout Madera county and also in the area of state route 41, avenue 12 and also in the surrounding areas focusing on traffic violations and also big rigs," said CHP Officer Sergio Moreno.

Madera County Supervisor Jordan Wamhoff says next year more changes will be made to Avenue 12.

"it's gonna start at six lanes, go down to four lanes, all the way through Road 40, it's gonna have concrete center medians, it's going to have turn pockets into additional permit stoplights," said Wamhoff.

He's also urging drivers to avoid speeding and distractions.

"Really encourage everyone to just realize that it is a dangerous area, and we're working as fast as we can to make it a safe area," Wamhoff explained.

