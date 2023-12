Woman hit and killed by car in Fresno County, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a woman getting hit and killed by a car in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a woman getting hit and killed by a car in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a woman getting hit and killed by a car in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a woman getting hit and killed by a car in Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a woman getting hit and killed by a car in Fresno County.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Friday on Temperance Avenue near North Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene and found a woman in her 40s on the road.

She died at the scene from her injuries.

Officers say fog was not a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information to reach out to the CHP as the investigation continues.