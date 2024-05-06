Mad Duck celebrating new location in northeast Fresno

Since its inception in 2008, Mad Duck Craft has added to its flock despite a recession, pandemic and inflation.

A beloved brewery has opened its fourth location at Copper and Maple in northeast Fresno.

A beloved brewery has opened its fourth location at Copper and Maple in northeast Fresno.

A beloved brewery has opened its fourth location at Copper and Maple in northeast Fresno.

A beloved brewery has opened its fourth location at Copper and Maple in northeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a name synonymous with the Central Valley brew scene, with a deeper meaning than its mascot.

Since its inception in 2008, Mad Duck Craft has added to its flock despite a recession, pandemic and inflation.

"A lot of this has been opportunity intersecting with preparation and people giving us a good chance," says CEO Alex Costa.

Even adding a mobile unit for pop-ups and catering.

"We can't keep putting up brick-and-mortar stores everywhere, but we want Mad Duck to be available and our culture and our food everywhere," Costa said. "This allows us to have a much longer reach than just the restaurants."

Costa says its success is attributed to more than the craft beer and what's cooking in the kitchen -- it's the human touch.

"I think when we started, there were 11 Mad Ducks and now, there's about 250 of us cruising around," he said. "It is the dedication, the hard work, the kindness of all of these people that makes the duck special and that's what resonates. It's how people feel when they're in here, how they're treated and that comes down to the individuals."

Now four locations strong, the newest location to open on Copper and Maple in northeast Fresno has received a warm welcome and an anonymous act of kindness.

"Every morning, when we showed up to construction, all the way until we opened the doors, there was a little rubber duck with a kind note waiting for us at the front door," Costa said.

Perched prominently above the bar seating, you can see how the community enhances the decor.

"It's our first building we got to build from the ground up, so were incredibly proud of the architecture and how it turned out," Costa said.

Keep an eye out for their philanthropic efforts as well.

The team at Mad Duck is part of a nonprofit called The Lund Foundation, which funds study-abroad art scholarships for Fresno State students.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.