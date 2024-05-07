Man killed in motorcycle crash in central Fresno identified by family

A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash involving a truck on McKinley Avenue in central Fresno has been identified by family.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family members and now authorities have identified a young man killed in a motorcycle crash in Central Fresno on Friday.

Loved ones say Adam Andrew Garza just celebrated his 26th birthday last month.

The Fresno County Coroner's Office confirmed the identity late Monday afternoon.

Investigators say he was on his bike and collided with a car on McKinley and Effie Street.

His mother set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

In a statement, the family said they are devastated by the unexpected loss of their son, brother and grandson.

They also said because it was so sudden they were not financially ready to pay for a funeral.