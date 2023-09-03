9 arrested for DUI so far during Fresno CHP's maximum enforcement period

The California Highway Patrol's maximum enforcement period is already underway and lasts through Monday at midnight.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of people are hitting the road this Labor Day weekend, marking the traditional end of summer, but as you embark on your getaway -- law enforcement is reminding you to do so safely.

The California Highway Patrol's maximum enforcement period is already underway and lasts through Monday at midnight.

They say their goal is to make sure everyone gets to their destinations safely.

AAA says domestic bookings are up 4 percent this Labor Day weekend, compared to last year and that includes rental cars.

"It is the end of a good summer, Labor Day is traditionally that one holiday weekend, that everyone's really excited about," said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Salas.

Salas says their maximum enforcement period started Friday around 6 p.m. and lasts through Monday at 11:59 p.m.

"That means that we're going to have all of our available CHP officers out there on patrol, not only on the freeways but out in the county, city streets," Salas said. "You're going to see a lot of black and whites throughout the Central Valley and really throughout the state."

CHP says last year during this time across California:

Officers made 900 DUI arrests

Gave out 5,700 speeding tickets

52 died in crashes

"Here in the Central Valley those numbers are just as shocking," Salas said. "Just in our last 12 hours of this maximum enforcement period, we've already had 9 DUI arrests just in the Fresno area by the highway patrol."

He says their main concern is impaired drivers -- and they will be having extra resources to keep those who are drinking and driving off the road.

"There are going to be checkpoints throughout the central valley, not only by the highway patrol, by local law enforcement, we're going to be partnering up with them," Salas said.

Salas added with the unpredictable weather we are having it's important to make sure your vehicle is prepared for the road.

"Make sure you check the windshield wipers, the tires, make sure your car is in good working condition because the last thing you want to do is be stranded on the road somewhere," Salas said.

Salas also says their goal is to make sure everyone has an enjoyable weekend but also a safe one.

And AAA says if you plan on hitting the road this weekend, the best times are at night or in the morning to avoid traffic.

