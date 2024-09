Search is on for driver responsible for Highway 41 hit and run in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian in Madera County.

Officers found the man's body on the shoulder of northbound 41 near Road 208 just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say the driver left the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Madera area Highway Patrol.