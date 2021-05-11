Society

Gov. Newsom announces plan to invest $12 billion to tackle the homeless crisis in California

One of the goals would be to end family homelessness within five years by investing in homeless prevention and rental support.
EMBED <>More Videos

Newsom proposes $12B to house CA's homeless

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday proposed $12 billion in new funding to get more people experiencing homelessness in the state into housing and to "functionally end family homelessness" within five years.

The funding is part of Newsom's $100 billion California Comeback Plan, an economic recovery relief plan aimed at addressing five of the state's biggest challenges.

Newsom's plan was announced in a statement and he provided more details at a media event Tuesday morning in San Diego County. The first-term Democrat faces a recall election, mounted by Republicans and others unhappy with the way he has handled the pandemic, the economy and government.

Newsom said the proposal comes with "greater accountability and transparency measures" to make sure investments are put toward effective solutions to combat the homeless crisis.

The nation's most populous state has an estimated 161,000 people experiencing homelessness, which is more than any other state.

A new state database shows that nearly 250,000 people sought housing services from local housing officials in 2020. Of that number, 117,000 people are still waiting for help while nearly 92,000 people found housing.

MORE | SoCal encampment: Homeless camp or drug dealing hub?
EMBED More News Videos

Los Feliz residents who live near a homeless encampment say the city continues to treat it like a group of unhoused people -- when it's actually a drug dealing hub run by the La Mirada Locos street gang.



Newsom - a former mayor of San Francisco, where the homelessness is very visible - seized the twin crises of homelessness and affordable housing even before the pandemic started last year.

He launched projects "Roomkey" and "Homekey," using federal funding to house homeless residents in hotels and motels during the pandemic and helped cities, counties and other local entities buy and convert motels and other buildings into housing.

Newsom's new proposal includes $8.75 billion to expand on "Homekey" and to convert existing buildings into 46,000 units of housing. Newsom officials said $800 million spent on the program last year created 6,000 more housing units from motels, houses, dorms and other repurposed buildings, providing shelter for 8,200 people.

The average cost to convert a unit into housing for people experiencing homelessness was nearly $150,000, Newsom administration officials said at a recent briefing. They said that is much cheaper than building housing from scratch.

Local leaders have welcomed Newsom's focus on the problem. Big city California mayors are seeking $20 billion from the state over five years to address housing and homelessness.

Advocates for the homeless say there's simply not enough affordable housing to help people who slip into homelessness, which is why tent camps and sleeping bags still clutter highway ramps and city sidewalks.

MORE | Stimulus checks, rent relief: Newsom unveils CA recovery plan
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state leaders announced on Monday a $100 billion economic recovery relief plan that will provide one-time stimulus checks, rent and utility relief for more Californians.


Newsom's proposal also includes $3.7 billion in efforts to prevent people from becoming homeless, including rental payment assistance to end family homelessness within five years, the statement from Newsom's administration said. It's not known how the administration will measure that.

The $100 billion spending proposal comes from an astounding $76 billion estimated state budget surplus and $27 billion in new funding from the federal government's latest coronavirus spending bill.

A February audit criticized the state for its fragmented approach to addressing homelessness, and urged the state to track spending and set statewide policy.

It identified at least nine state agencies that spent $13 billion on 41 programs to address homelessness without evidence to show what was effective.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniagavin newsomhomelesscalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News