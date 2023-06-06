Bill for hospital building standards could impact Central Valley

Community Regional Medical Center may be at risk of closing due to a California law.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community Regional Medical Center serves a 15,000-square-mile region.

It's the only facility in Central California with high-level trauma and burn care units.

"The reality is, is that CRMC it is the safety net hospital," says Robyn Gonzales. "That means that we will take care of, as I said earlier, anyone regardless of their ability to pay."

These vital services, among others, are now at risk due to Senate Bill 1953, which was passed in 1994 following the Northridge earthquake.

It mandates California hospitals meet seismic standards by two different deadlines.

CRMC, along with all Central California hospitals, met the 2020 deadline.

However, the 2030 deadline is slowly coming up.

CRMC leaders say it'd be costly to meet the requirements, which calls for hospitals to make more infrastructure changes to be fully functional after an earthquake.

"We've spent a lot of time and energy figuring out what's the best way to do that," Gonzales said. "Is there a way that we could do it in a more cost-effective manner that meets the regulations? The reality is it's $2 billion to $3 billion no matter what we do."

CRMC isn't the only hospital not in compliance with the 2030 requirements. More than half of the state's hospitals are in the same boat.

According to state data, here in the Central Valley, there are nine facilities at risk, which includes CRMC.

"If they hold us to that legislation like I said, the majority of our 685 beds at Community Regional, we won't be able to have them in service," Gonzales said.

CRMC's administration is hoping lawmakers help impacted hospitals, such as through a waiver for more time and flexibility.

