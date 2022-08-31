California pouring in millions in funding for free biliteracy programs

The digital literacy partnership will provide families with a variety of fun learning options - in both English and Spanish.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California children now have more tools available to them to help them learn how to read.

State superintendent Tony Thurmond on Wednesday announced $27 million in funding providing free literacy and bi-literacy programs.

It's part of Thurmond's ongoing effort to help all students in the Golden State be able to read proficiently by the third grade.

"It's gonna look like 500 learning activities that students can participate in that will be fun and interactive, including books and games, songs and activities that when you put it all together. It means an increase in literacy skills for many of our students," said Thurmond.

The online literacy program called Footsteps 2 Brilliance is available to all California families - free of charge.

