Valley parents await state announcement on masks in schools

It comes two weeks after the indoor mask mandate expired for vaccinated adults, and just days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on masking in the classroom.
"We're hoping tomorrow we get some good news, but the track record shows that might not happen," said parent Jesse Perez.
Perez has four children in Visalia Unified schools. He said he would like to see the masking rules for students go away, but feels parents and their kids should make the choice about whether they wear masks in class.
"This is what it's about, the kids. We just want to give them the choice. If they choose to wear it, that's what they choose. If not, we support them," said Perez.
California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to announce a timeline for eliminating the mask requirements for schoolchildren.
One thing to keep in mind though - if he bases his decision on the CDC's latest guidelines, students in the Central Valley could still have to wear a mask to school.
Based on this CDC map, most counties in Central California have high COVID-19 community levels - all of the ones shaded Orange.
Despite this, parents like Jesse are hoping masks will become optional.
He's encouraging other parents to bring their children into the conversation, to find out how they feel. That's what he did with his kids.
"Three out of my four said they didn't want to wear it anymore. One said 'Dad, I'm used to it' and I was OK with that and that's what I'm saying some kids are OK with it," said Perez.
California's announcement is expected Monday morning. Stay with ABC30 for full coverage.