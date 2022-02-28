education

Valley parents await state announcement on masks in schools

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Valley parents await state announcement on masks in schools

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- California is expected to make an announcement about face masks in schools on Monday, February 28.

It comes two weeks after the indoor mask mandate expired for vaccinated adults, and just days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on masking in the classroom.

"We're hoping tomorrow we get some good news, but the track record shows that might not happen," said parent Jesse Perez.

RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce when mask mandate in schools will end

Perez has four children in Visalia Unified schools. He said he would like to see the masking rules for students go away, but feels parents and their kids should make the choice about whether they wear masks in class.

"This is what it's about, the kids. We just want to give them the choice. If they choose to wear it, that's what they choose. If not, we support them," said Perez.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to announce a timeline for eliminating the mask requirements for schoolchildren.

One thing to keep in mind though - if he bases his decision on the CDC's latest guidelines, students in the Central Valley could still have to wear a mask to school.

Based on this CDC map, most counties in Central California have high COVID-19 community levels - all of the ones shaded Orange.

Despite this, parents like Jesse are hoping masks will become optional.

He's encouraging other parents to bring their children into the conversation, to find out how they feel. That's what he did with his kids.

"Three out of my four said they didn't want to wear it anymore. One said 'Dad, I'm used to it' and I was OK with that and that's what I'm saying some kids are OK with it," said Perez.

California's announcement is expected Monday morning. Stay with ABC30 for full coverage.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationvisaliaeducationface maskschoolcoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Fresno cafe offers students with special needs hands-on skills
These libraries empower youth to rise up against racism
Fresno State students offering free help with preparing your taxes
Local educator is 1st in CA to finish free teaching credential program
TOP STORIES
Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce when mask mandate in schools will end
Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
Romney calls GOPers 'morons' for white supremacy event, Putin support
Legendary boy band Boyz II Men is coming to Fresno!
14-year-old Fresno Co. girl hit by stray bullet while inside her home
Terrified for their families, Ukrainians across Valley pray for peace
Russian seizure of Chernobyl nuclear plant sparks health concerns
Show More
Honoring a Fresno firefighter who served as Tulare's first Black mayor
Putin puts nuclear forces on alert as troops bombard Kyiv
Americans in Russia urged to consider leaving 'immediately'
Japan says 'at least one' North Korea missile fired
Fresno Ukrainians hold prayer vigil in Woodward Park
More TOP STORIES News