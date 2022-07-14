Program helping California residents struggling with mortgage and property tax payments

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Mortgage Relief Program will pay up to $80,000 in delinquent house payments and $20,000 in delinquent property taxes.
Fresno County Auditor-Controller Oscar Garcia says the funds don't have to be paid back to the state.
"It could be very impactful to folks that are in need right now," he said. "Currently, we're still trying to get the word out."
Applications are done on-line.
You must be dealing with a COVID-related hardship, have two past due payments by June 30 of this year and you must earn below 150% of the area's median income, which would be $116,000 for a family of four in Fresno County.
"You have a right to your home," says Rebecca Franklin with the CalHFA Homeowner Relief Corporation. "You worked for it and you didn't cause the pandemic. You didn't cause the situation you are in and you have a right to get help and get caught up. Really, that's what this program is all about."
In Fresno County, $17.1 million in property taxes are now delinquent.
Homeowners who call or come to the Fresno County tax office to ask about payment plans are told about the new program, which only requires you to be one tax payment behind.
"I thought it was great because we've seen people suffer," Garcia said. "I don't really have the authority they think I have to waive taxes. I have to stick with the revenue and taxation code."
At this point, 74 households in Fresno County have received more than $22,000 in relief funds.
The state website is pretty straightforward.
"They answer these questions and hopefully let them know if they qualify or not," Garcia said.
The application is also translated into Spanish, Vietnamese, Korean, Chinese and Tagalog.
For more information, click here.
