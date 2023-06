You can now enjoy nine different California state parks with the newly launched Adventurer mobile app.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Do you love nature but don't have time for a road trip?

It features an interactive augmented and virtual reality journey through places such as Colonel Allensworth State Historic park in Tulare County, and Montana de Oro State Park in San Luis Obispo County.

The app includes story-telling, holograms and 3D images.

It's available for both Apple and Android devices.