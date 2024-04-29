30-year-old shot and killed by friend at northeast Fresno home while drinking and wrestling: PD

The man who was shot and killed at a home in northeast Fresno has been identified as 30-year-old Roberto Roman.

The man who was shot and killed at a home in northeast Fresno has been identified as 30-year-old Roberto Roman.

The man who was shot and killed at a home in northeast Fresno has been identified as 30-year-old Roberto Roman.

The man who was shot and killed at a home in northeast Fresno has been identified as 30-year-old Roberto Roman.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was shot and killed at a home in northeast Fresno has been identified as 30-year-old Roberto Roman.

Police have taken 31-year-old Christian Lavin into custody for the crime.

It happened at about 1 am Sunday at a home on Pryor Drive and Richelle Avenue

Authorities say that Roman and Lavin were friends. They say the two were drinking and wrestling before it escalated, leading to gunshots.

Roman was found in the backyard with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

When police arrived, Lavin's wife told police that he did the shooting. Police found Lavin drunk on a couch before taking him into custody.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.