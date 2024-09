LIVE RESULTS: Adam Gray and John Duarte rematch in California's 13th Congressional District

The race for California's U.S. House District 13 will feature a rematch between two candidates.

The race for California's U.S. House District 13 will feature a rematch between two candidates.

The race for California's U.S. House District 13 will feature a rematch between two candidates.

The race for California's U.S. House District 13 will feature a rematch between two candidates.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The race for California's U.S. House District 13 will feature a rematch between two candidates.

In 2022, John Duarte (R) and Adam Gray (D) faced off in what ended up becoming the closest congressional race in the state.

Duarte ended up winning the seat by only 564 votes.

Duarte and Gray are the only candidates on the primary election ballot for March 5.

The district includes parts of Fresno, Merced, and Madera counties.