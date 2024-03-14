Prop. 1 still too close to call, both sides weigh in

It's been more than a week since California's Primary election and some races are still too close to call, including the only statewide March ballot measure, Proposition 1.

It's been more than a week since California's Primary election and some races are still too close to call, including the only statewide March ballot measure, Proposition 1.

It's been more than a week since California's Primary election and some races are still too close to call, including the only statewide March ballot measure, Proposition 1.

It's been more than a week since California's Primary election and some races are still too close to call, including the only statewide March ballot measure, Proposition 1.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been more than a week since California's Primary election and some races are still too close to call, including the only statewide March ballot measure, Proposition 1.

Prop. 1 would shift control of mental health funding from counties to the state level.

It would use more than $6 billion in bond funding to create supportive housing and create 65,000 mental health jobs.

"I'm not surprised that it's close. Mental health is, and has been a huge issue," said Dr. Amy Parks, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) - Fresno.

NAMI California was one of Governor Newsom's partners in drafting and advocating for Prop. 1.

The act taxes people with incomes over $1 million per year to issue nearly $6.4 billion in new bonds to build over 11,000 new treatment beds and supportive housing. It would also create 26,700 outpatient treatment slots and set aside $1 billion for veteran housing.

"Prop. 1 is looking to expand those services to those who are the most severely impacted by mental illness by creating more treatment facilities for acute care," said Parks.

But some mental health advocates say the proposition unravels the 20-year-old Mental Health Services Act. They warn it's too expensive, could increase the amount of involuntary treatment and diverts money from local organizations.

"It's going to impact the people we serve. We're trying to help those people we've been helping over the years from being put into a traumatic, negative, damaging experience," said Paul Simmons, an organizer of Californians Against Prop. 1.

Statewide, the ballot measure is winning.

Locally, all Central Valley counties voted no on the proposition, some overwhelmingly:

Fresno No 57% | Yes 43%

Kings No 66% | Yes 34%

Madera No 63% | Yes 36%

Mariposa No 63% | Yes 36%

Merced No 56% | Yes 44%

Tulare No 64% | Yes 36%

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.