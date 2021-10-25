Strong winds from storm topple over trees, power lines in Fresno

Wind + Rain in Fresno = Downed Trees.

Unfortunately, a man’s car is underneath this tree.

Thankfully, he’s not injured. ☔️ 🌳 🚗 @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/TbEPFQfvdC — Brittany Jacob (@BrittanyABC30) October 25, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gusty winds from a powerful storm toppled over trees and powerlines as they moved through Central California on Monday morning.Public works crews with the city of Fresno have been working hard to clear trees.While Public Works prepared for Monday's storms by checking waters pumps and clearing drainage pipes, there was still flooding."Really in the Fresno/Clovis area, the storm drain system is only designed to take about half an inch of water in one hour," says Scott Mozier. "Sometimes, you may have a storm that drops more rain in a short time and there's plenty of room in the system, but it may take a little bit of time for the pipe system to catch up.From the early morning hours to this afternoon, dozens of crews were out clearing the roadways of all the trees and debris.ABC30 insiders sent in several photos of more trees with snapped branches or knocked onto the ground.