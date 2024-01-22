5-day work strike for California State University faculty set to begin today

The union is asking for a 12-percent pay raise, increased counseling staff for students and extended parental leave.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With negotiations at a standstill California State University faculty members at all 23 campuses, including Fresno State are set to walk off the job tomorrow morning.

The five-day strike comes after the CSU and the California Faculty Association failed to negotiate a new contract.

The CSU has offered a 5-percent salary increase, saying the CFA's proposal would cost $380 million a year and it can't afford that.

If no deal is reached by 8 a.m. Monday, it will mark the first time there has been a system-wide faculty strike.

On Friday night, CSU announced that it has agreed on a three-year contract with Teamsters Local 2010.

That agreement still needs to be ratified by the union membership and approved by the CSU Board of Trustees.

Students have been instructed to check in with their professors to see if class is canceled since the campuses will remain open.