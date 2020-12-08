Coronavirus California

CA restaurant owner claims to find 'loophole' to remain open during COVID-19 stay-home order

By Andrew Morris
LODI, Calif. -- Central California has been hit hard by the winter wave of the coronavirus. The region recently fell below a hospital ICU capacity of 15%, triggering a required stay-at-home order for three weeks, as directed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

RELATED: Report: 10,000 restaurants expected to close in the next 3 weeks because of COVID-19

But a restaurant owner in Lodi says he has found a loophole to be able to continue operating.

Denis Xeros of Denis' Country Kitchen has not opened his restaurant to the public, technically. Instead, Xeros has been charging customers $1 upon entry as a "membership fee," hoping it will be a solution to keep him from going under.

"We all need income, we have rent to pay, those things aren't stopping," Xeros said. "We were already barely making it. I found that loophole, and I'm going for it."

RELATED: How Valley business owners are handling the new stay-home order
EMBED More News Videos

The tents at the Train Depot restaurant in Central Fresno sit empty as owner Patricia Escovedo is forced to pivot once again to comply with the states latest stay home order.



Denis' Country Kitchen has been open for nearly 30 years. Xeros plans to stay open no matter what, to protect his restaurant and his employees.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscentral californiacoronavirus californiafoodcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicrestaurantrestaurantsstay at home ordercovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
167 cited in SoCal after deputies break up underground party
SoCal city looking into $4 an hour hazard pay for grocery, pharmacy workers
ICU capacities for Central California counties
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News