census

California court joins in barring Trump census order on maps

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California-based federal judges on Thursday joined in blocking President Donald Trump's executive order excluding people in the U.S. illegally from being counted when congressional districts are redrawn after this year's census. But the matter is already before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Three federal judges in the Northern District of California issued a permanent injunction against the president's July order, saying it violates the U.S. Constitution, the federal Census Act and the separation of powers between the federal and state governments.

California, the nation's most populous state, would lose a congressional seat if the president's order stands, according to the Pew Research Center. It estimates that 2.2 million of California's nearly 40 million residents are in the country illegally, the most of any state.

The judges sped their final ruling in part because the same issues already are before the nation's high court in a similar lawsuit led by the state of New York. Maryland, Massachusetts and Washington state filed similar challenges, and a lawsuit two years ago in Alabama covers the same legal ground. Civil and immigrants' rights groups have also sued over the order.

U.S. House of Representatives seats are redistributed every 10 years based on changes in population found in the census.

Trump had argued that including immigrants in the country illegally in the population count "would create perverse incentives and undermine our system of government."

The White House referred a request for comment to the U.S. Commerce Department. But spokesmen for that agency and the underlying U.S. Census Bureau did not immediately respond.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said a complete and accurate census count "is critical for ensuring Californians are heard in Congress - and that we get the resources we need to protect the health and well-being of our communities."

The census count guides the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal funding, so any undercount in California would endanger billions of federal dollars that flow back to the state. It also helps decide how many votes each state has in the Electoral College.

The U.S. Supreme Court previously blocked the Trump administration's bid to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census form.

Becerra was joined in the legal challenge by the cities of Long Beach, Los Angeles and Oakland and the Los Angeles Unified School District.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniau.s. & worldpresident donald trumpcensuscalifornia
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CENSUS
Supreme Court will hear case to exclude immigrants from Census
How to fill out your 2020 census before October 15 deadline
2020 census stopped: what's behind the decision?
2020 Census deadline extended to Oct. 31 after legal challenge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Can limiting liquor store hours help fight Fresno's rising crime?
Clovis Unified students can return for in-person learning by January
Fresno police investigate 3 new shootings after call for stop to violence
Gun owner on trial 3 years after Fresno toddler shoots, kills himself
Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate
2 injured after truck driver crashes into central Fresno home
Big Fresno Fair lays off 18 of its full-time employees
Show More
Your Voice Your Vote: TJ Cox, David Valadao in fierce fight for District 21
Judge denies AG request to expedite lawsuit against GOP over unofficial ballot boxes
Boy threatened with arrest for missing 90 minutes of Zoom class
New chicken restaurant opening in Clovis
1 of the charges dismissed against Derek Chauvin
More TOP STORIES News