Firefighters stop wildfire from spreading in Yokuts Valley

YOKUTS VALLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews have stopped a wildfire that broke out in Yokuts Valley on Thursday from spreading any further.

The fire started around 5 pm in the area of George Smith and Ruth Hill roads.

So far, Cal Fire says the fire has charred 23 acres and is 35% contained.

Firefighters spent the afternoon fighting the fire on the ground and by air.

They are now working to extinguish hot spots.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.