wildfire

Wildfire burning in Kern County prompts evacuation warnings

A fire is burning through hundreds of acres of grass and brush in Kern County.
EMBED <>More Videos

Wildfire burning in Kern County prompts evacuation warnings

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire is burning through hundreds of acres of grass and brush in Kern County.

The Peak Fire broke out just before 12 pm on Tuesday. It's since exploded to 1,600 acres.

Southern California Edison cameras showed the heavy smoke in the area.

The fire has caused some evacuation orders and warnings



At last report, the fire was 5% contained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials said there had been many lightning fires across the Kern River Valley.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kern countycalifornia wildfiresbrush firewildfire
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
New evacuations ordered due to KNP Complex wildfires
Trail of 100 Giants mostly unscathed by Windy Fire
Persistent unhealthy air could impact more than your lungs
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
Show More
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
More TOP STORIES News