Wildfire burning in Kern County prompts evacuation warnings

#PeakFire Morning Update: Acreage burned remains the same at 1,600 and 5% containment. Evacuation Warnings are still in effect for residents of Walker Basin, Skinner Flat, and Claraville. Evacuation and fire map below.https://t.co/yafA6PHCRQ — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) July 21, 2021

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire is burning through hundreds of acres of grass and brush in Kern County.The Peak Fire broke out just before 12 pm on Tuesday. It's since exploded to 1,600 acres.Southern California Edison cameras showed the heavy smoke in the area.The fire has caused some evacuation orders and warningsAt last report, the fire was 5% contained.The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials said there had been many lightning fires across the Kern River Valley.