FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of volunteers took to Camp Fresno near Shaver Lake on Saturday morning to help clean it up ahead of camping season.Starting June 17th, the city is going to be hosting free one- to three-day camps for youth of all ages.Organizers say the camp provides a place for children to explore the mountains for the first time.More than a thousand Fresno kids will get the chance to stay at Camp Fresno this summer.