Triple murderer Andrew Hammond found guilty by jury

Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Andrew Hammond, the man accused of three separate murders in Fresno, has been found guilty by a jury.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Andrew Hammond, the man accused of three separate murders in Fresno, has been found guilty by a jury.

Hammond, 28, was charged with the deaths of Brandon Munoz, Fernando Gonzalez and Steven Rice.

They each died in separate shootings. Gonzales in September 2020 and Rice and Munoz just days apart in the fall of 2022.

Prosecutors have been working through each shooting one by one, saying that Hammond kills when he is angry.

His defense attorney had argued that Hammond was acting in self-defense during all three of the shootings.

Hammond will be sentenced on Thursday, June 27 at 8:30 a.m.

