Can a workplace require the coronavirus vaccine? Here's what we found

An employment attorney said showing proof of vaccination will likely be required before returning to the office.
By Sophie Flay
Is being vaccinated a requirement for returning to work?

As California reopens, many people will have to return to their office after working from home for more than a year.

But in order to return to the workplace, many are wondering if being vaccinated will be required.

Local employment attorney Angela Reddock-Wright said it is likely that most companies will ask for proof of vaccination.
"They could be subject to fines and penalties and other legal risks if they don't take steps to create a safe environment. So, part of that is being able to ask employees if they have been vaccinated and asking for proof of that vaccination," said Reddock-Wright.

And according to Reddock-Wright, asking for proof of vaccination does not violate HIPAA laws.

If you've lost or misplaced your vaccine card, contact the site where you received your vaccine or the California Immunization Registry.

