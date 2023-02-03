Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr

Law enforcement and families from several cities stood as one to honor Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Red and blue flashing lights illuminated the night in Selma for slain officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.

This display part of a large prayer vigil at Lincoln Park, right across the street from the Selma Police Department.

Hundreds of people of all backgrounds and faiths huddled together under a flag lowered to half staff to pray and remember Officer Carrasco.

Many of the mourners have relatives who are in law enforcement, like Richard Vargas.

"My father came home every day for 30 years. We're so grateful," said Vargas.

It's not lost on him that Officer Carrasco's unborn child won't be able to say the same thing.

"We come from a cop family so this really touched, this really hit home here. I encourage everyone to lift up our officers everyday on a daily basis," Vargas explained.

Officers from surrounding departments joined Selma police in lining their cruisers together with their light bars on in a shining symbol of their solidarity.

"Everybody knows everybody, everybody waves at each other so it's very personal when something like this happens," said Vargas.

Strangers and those who knew Officer Carrasco poured into the plaza, including one of his high school basketball coaches.

"He was always one guy that you can guarantee would do anything for his team for his teammates," said George Delport.

Carrasco carried that sense of duty with him into adulthood and into the force, right up until the end.

His selfless act will forever be remembered by this grateful crowd and beyond.

"He was just a young man and he just left an impact on you. You would recognize him so I was so saddened by what's happened here," said Rosemary Zapata.

Zapata only met Officer Carrasco once but says she could tell by his smile, he was one of the good guys.

"When this happened, this tragedy... I was so heartbroken because I have a true heart for the police department."

The candles, flowers, and balloons at the park have been there since the day Officer Carrasco died.

The memorial has grown over the past couple days.

People say this will remain a spot to remember Officer Carrasco.