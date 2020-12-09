Man killed in car crash involving big rig in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after a car crash involving a big rig in Fresno County Tuesday night.
The California Highway Patrol says it happened just after 8 pm near Jensen and Valentine.
Authorities say the cars collided when the big rig was going west on Jensen and a pickup truck was going north on Valentine.
Witnesses told officers the man in the pickup truck ran a stop sign.
The man in the truck died at the scene. The big rig driver did not suffer any injuries.
Authorities say it does not appear the man was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. They added that alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
