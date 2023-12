1 person dead following car crash on Intersate-5 in Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A deadly car crash on Interstate five in Kern County killed one man Sunday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says the man who died was driving northbound on I-5 at an unknown speed when he drifted and crashed into a parked car.

The parked car was on the east shoulder of I-5 and two people were inside.

Both were taken to the hospital.

It's unknown if alcohol or drugs are factors in the crash.