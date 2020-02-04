Stolen car crashes into 2 vehicles at River Park, 2 seriously hurt

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a jarring sight in North Fresno."I've never seen an accident of that magnitude ever in this intersection," says Christina Coronado.A car flipped over on its roof left two others smashed at a busy intersection near River Park.The devastating crash forced a busy portion Blackstone at El Paso to shut down for several hours."It was very difficult tonight, especially during the time of the collision at 3 p.m., so it was right in the middle of rush hour traffic," says Fresno Police Lt. Anthony Dewall.Car parts and personal items litter the roadway as police investigate the cause of the collision.They say a woman in her late 20s was driving a stolen car south on Blackstone."I believe it was stolen out of Fresno within the last week," Dewall said.According to investigators, she blew the red light at El Paso.At that same time, two other vehicles were crossing the intersection, with one going east another going west. The woman slammed into both of them."The first thing that goes through my mind is, 'Oh my god! I hope those people are alive,'" Coronado said. "And then you think, 'Oh my god, I'm glad that I wasn't going through with my children at that point and time.'"Coronado and her family were on their way to dinner when the sight stopped them in their tracks."It was horrifying, just to see the single car in that kind of condition and walking up and seeing multiple cars," Coronado said.Police say a man in his 60's and a woman in her 80's were driving the other vehicles.Those who live in the area say they see people run red lights near the shopping center far too often."I usually take about a second or two before I go through the lights," says Nick Baker.Police say the suspect will be facing charges once she is released from the hospital.Police say they do not believe that alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash, but they will be administering a test on the suspect.