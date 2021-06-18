Man killed in fiery crash in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been killed in a car crash in Tulare County Friday afternoon.The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 3:45 pm on Avenue 229 near Road 48.Officers say the man was driving a silver Saturn going east on Tulare Ave. and left the roadway for unknown reasons.He got back on the roadway, lost control and spun until it hit a Buick Regal going the other direction.The Saturn caught fire and a passerby was able to pull the driver of the Saturn out of the car, but he died at the scene.The driver of the Buick was taken to the hospital and she is expected to survive.It is not known what led to the crash at this time.