Good Samaritan saves stranger trapped inside burning car near Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Sacramento County man is being hailed as a hero after he risked his life to save a stranger trapped inside a burning car.Kristine Smith, her husband and their granddaughter, were driving along I-80 near Sacramento when their car burst into flames.Although her husband and granddaughter could escape, Smith became trapped due to a mobility issue stemming from a recent knee replacement surgery.That's when Elton Ward jumped into action."We all got grandmas, grandpas, little nieces, nephews, brothers, whatever. If you all see my people, I want you to try and help my people. So, that's somebody's people," Ward said.Pulling over as other cars drove past, Ward pulled Smith from the burning car seconds before flames consumed it.Officials with Sacramento Metro Fire say that Smith would have almost certainly died had Ward not come to her aid.Smith and Ward say they now share a strong bond after the rescue and plan to stay in touch.