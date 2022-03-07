fire rescue

Good Samaritan saves stranger trapped inside burning car near Sacramento

EMBED <>More Videos

Good Samaritan saves stranger trapped inside burning car near Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Sacramento County man is being hailed as a hero after he risked his life to save a stranger trapped inside a burning car.

Kristine Smith, her husband and their granddaughter, were driving along I-80 near Sacramento when their car burst into flames.

Although her husband and granddaughter could escape, Smith became trapped due to a mobility issue stemming from a recent knee replacement surgery.

That's when Elton Ward jumped into action.

"We all got grandmas, grandpas, little nieces, nephews, brothers, whatever. If you all see my people, I want you to try and help my people. So, that's somebody's people," Ward said.

Pulling over as other cars drove past, Ward pulled Smith from the burning car seconds before flames consumed it.

Officials with Sacramento Metro Fire say that Smith would have almost certainly died had Ward not come to her aid.

Smith and Ward say they now share a strong bond after the rescue and plan to stay in touch.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sacramentocaliforniaherocaught on videogood samaritanfire rescuecar fire
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE RESCUE
Toddler credited with saving family of 7 from devastating house fire
11-year-old saves student from choking, woman from fire all in 1 day
Bystanders carry 97-year-old out of burning home on chair: video
Massive fire fueled by burning pallets erupts at SoCal facility
TOP STORIES
Racial harassment caught on video at girls soccer championship game
CA's average gas price hits new record high with $5.28 a gallon
48-year-old man injured in exchange of gunfire with Fresno police
Sanger High kids face racist insults during soccer game in NorCal city
Missing San Francisco student found dead in Fresno County
Tulare police officer injured after suspect car hits patrol vehicle
14-year-old girl killed, 3 others injured in crash in Fresno County
Show More
Tulare County deputies looking for 'person of interest' in murder
Selma police looking for missing at-risk man
Supreme Court won't review decision freeing Cosby from prison
1 killed, 3 injured in crash near Coalinga
Valley couple uses jewelry business to support survivors of suicide
More TOP STORIES News