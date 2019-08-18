Gas explosion injures 3 at New Jersey wedding reception

GARFIELD, New Jersey -- Three people were injured after a gas explosion at a wedding reception in New Jersey.

The accident happened at the Venetian Catering Hall in Garfield on Friday night.

Police say the DJ brought a carbon dioxide canister to use for special effects. The canister burst without warning and injured two men and a woman on the dance floor.

The victims, all in their thirties, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The wedding was stalled. The Venetian did not sustain significant damage.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the explosion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
explosionwedding
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver who crashed into parked vehicles, killing woman in central Fresno charged with DUI
Fresno State police chief David Huerta has died
Police investigating central Fresno stabbing watched a car hit one of their witnesses
Gaines Fire burns 1,300 acres, 30 percent contained, evacuations advised
Hours-old baby found in woods after passerby hears her crying
Arrest made in southeast Fresno homicide
Former UT football star and NFL player Cedric Benson dead at 36
Show More
Another victim of deadly Camp Fire identified
Fresno County deputy resigns after being arrested for second time in 2 months
Tow truck driver speaks out after fists fly in traffic
Man shot, then punched outside apartment complex in Visalia
Journalist killed on the job in New Orleans plane crash
More TOP STORIES News